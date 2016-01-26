© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: China Stocks Plunge; Manhunt For 3 California Prisoners

By Korva Coleman
Published January 26, 2016 at 11:16 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- China's Stocks Dive To Lowest Close Since 2014.

-- Longtime White House Protester Dies, After Vigil That Started In 1981.

-- $50K Reward As Manhunt Continues For 3 Escaped Inmates In California.

And here are more early headlines:

Michigan Prosecutors To Investigate Flint Water Crisis. ( Detroit Free Press)

Huge Strikes Cripple French Transportation. ( France24)

U.N. Panel Calls For Sanctions On South Sudan And Its Leaders. ( Foreign Policy)

Malaysia Official Says Prime Minister Legally Got Millions From Saudis. ( Financial Times)

Obama To Meet Leaders Ahead Of Congressional Retreat. ( The Hill)

Scientists To Update Time On "Doomsday Clock". ( AP)

New Beatrix Potter Tale Featuring Peter Rabbit Is Discovered. ( BBC)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
