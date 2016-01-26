Top Stories: China Stocks Plunge; Manhunt For 3 California Prisoners
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- China's Stocks Dive To Lowest Close Since 2014.
-- Longtime White House Protester Dies, After Vigil That Started In 1981.
-- $50K Reward As Manhunt Continues For 3 Escaped Inmates In California.
And here are more early headlines:
Michigan Prosecutors To Investigate Flint Water Crisis. ( Detroit Free Press)
Huge Strikes Cripple French Transportation. ( France24)
U.N. Panel Calls For Sanctions On South Sudan And Its Leaders. ( Foreign Policy)
Malaysia Official Says Prime Minister Legally Got Millions From Saudis. ( Financial Times)
Obama To Meet Leaders Ahead Of Congressional Retreat. ( The Hill)
Scientists To Update Time On "Doomsday Clock". ( AP)
New Beatrix Potter Tale Featuring Peter Rabbit Is Discovered. ( BBC)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.