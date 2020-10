Top Stories: Iowa Caucuses Are Today; Myanmar's New Government

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Aung San Suu Kyi's Party Takes Control Of Myanmar's Parliament.



-- Ponzi Scheme In China Stole $7.6 Billion From Investors, Police Say.

-- O'Hare Will Get A Sixth Runway, But Without Expanded Terminals Delays May Continue.

-- How Exactly do The Iowa Caucuses Work?

Syrian Talks Shaky After Bomb Kills At Least 50 Near Damascus. ( USA Today)

Calif. Storm With 115 MPH Winds Leaves 1 Dead. ( Los Angeles Times)

W.H.O. Holding Emergency Talks On Zika Virus. ( BBC)

Armed Oregon Occupiers Lose Most Phone, Internet Access. ( Oregonian)

Cuba To Install Broadband In 2 Neighborhoods In Capital. ( Newsweek)

NTSB To Issue Report On Last Year's Deadly Amtrak Derailment. ( Inquirer)

