Top Stories: American Journalists Released In Bahrain; Status Of Catalonia

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Four American Journalists Are Released After Arrest In Bahrain.

-- A Rising Spanish Party Calls For Referendum On Catalonia's Secession.

And here are more early headlines:

Tornadoes Strike South, Heat Bakes West, Snowfall In East. ( AP)

U.N. Says Missiles Strike Hospitals In Syria. ( BBC)

Obama Administration Approves U.S. Factory To Be Built In Cuba. ( USA Today)

South Korea Warns North Korea Of "Collapse" Over Launch Program. ( Guardian)

Obama To Visit Vietnam In May. ( Washington Post)

New Reports Of Sexual Abuse By U.N. Peacekeepers In C.A.R. ( Reuters)

Former Prince Protege', Denise "Vanity" Matthews, Dies. ( CNN)

Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift Nab Big Grammy Wins. ( Rolling Stone)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.