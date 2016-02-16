Top Stories: American Journalists Released In Bahrain; Status Of Catalonia
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Four American Journalists Are Released After Arrest In Bahrain.
-- A Rising Spanish Party Calls For Referendum On Catalonia's Secession.
And here are more early headlines:
Tornadoes Strike South, Heat Bakes West, Snowfall In East. ( AP)
U.N. Says Missiles Strike Hospitals In Syria. ( BBC)
Obama Administration Approves U.S. Factory To Be Built In Cuba. ( USA Today)
South Korea Warns North Korea Of "Collapse" Over Launch Program. ( Guardian)
Obama To Visit Vietnam In May. ( Washington Post)
New Reports Of Sexual Abuse By U.N. Peacekeepers In C.A.R. ( Reuters)
Former Prince Protege', Denise "Vanity" Matthews, Dies. ( CNN)
Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift Nab Big Grammy Wins. ( Rolling Stone)
