Top Stories: Apple Refuses Order To Unlock Shooter's Phone; China Deploys Missiles

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- China Has Deployed Missiles On Disputed Island, U.S. And Taiwan Say.

-- Apple Opposes Judge's Order To Help FBI Unlock San Bernardino Shooter's Phone.



And here are more early headlines:

Federal Judge Denies Bail To Nevada Rancher Cliven Bundy. ( Oregonian)

4 U.S. Stealth Fighters Fly Over South Korea, Warning North Korea. ( Yonhap)

Greece Sets Up Processing Centers For Migrants. ( Reuters)

U.N. Hopes To Deliver Aid To 5 Syrian Towns. ( New York Times)

U.N. to Ask For Billions To Aid Yemeni Civilians. ( VOA)

Colorado, Arizona Hospitals Offer Testing Following Drug Tampering Cases. ( Denver Post)

More Tornadoes Reported In Florida. ( WTVJ-TV)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.