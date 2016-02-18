© 2020 WFAE
South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn Set To Endorse Hillary Clinton

By Jessica Taylor
Published February 18, 2016 at 8:45 PM EST
Then-Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., and Rep Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., speak in Charleston in 2007.
Assistant House Democratic Leader Jim Clyburn will endorse Hillary Clinton on Friday, aides to the Democrat's campaign for president confirm to NPR.

The South Carolina congressman is expected to make the endorsement official during a press conference on Friday at Allen University in Columbia. The show of support from the highest ranking African-American in Congress comes just over a week before the Palmetto State primary. Clinton leads rival Bernie Sanders in the state, where black voters make up a majority of the state's primary electorate.

Clyburn's backing is an important signal for Clinton. In 2008, the congressman remained neutral ahead of the bitter primary between Clinton and Barack Obama.

Clinton's campaign is banking on a strong showing in South Carolina after being thumped by Sanders in New Hampshire. And now, the Vermont senator has also closed the gap with her in Nevada polls, where Democrats will caucus on Saturday.

South Carolina will be the first state where African-Americans dominate the primary, though. It's a voting bloc that Clinton has been polling better with than Sanders, though he has been working to close the gap. With many Southern states up next in the primary calendar, Clinton's campaign is continuing to bank on a strong showing in those states with large black constituencies to slow Sanders's surge.

Clinton has also picked up the endorsement of the Congressional Black Caucus PAC. Sanders has endorsements from former NAACP President Ben Jealous and rapper Killer Mike.

Jessica Taylor
Jessica Taylor is a political reporter with NPR based in Washington, DC, covering elections and breaking news out of the White House and Congress. Her reporting can be heard and seen on a variety of NPR platforms, from on air to online. For more than a decade, she has reported on and analyzed House and Senate elections and is a contributing author to the 2020 edition of The Almanac of American Politicsand is a senior contributor to The Cook Political Report.
