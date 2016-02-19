Top Stories: Scalia's Body At The Supreme Court; U.S. Airstrikes In Libya

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Airstrike Targets ISIS Operative In Libya; At Least 40 Reportedly Dead.

-- Antonin Scalia's Casket Is Placed In The Supreme Court's Great Hall.

-- U.N. Mediator For Syria Says He'll Delay Peace Talks.

-- Julian Assange Says Confinement Has Sharpened His Perspective On the World.

Growing Heat In Central U.S. Accompanies Grass Fires. ( Weather.com)

South Sudan Fighting Leaves 18 Dead At U.N. Compound. ( CNN)

Last Missing Person From Taiwan Quake Found; 116 Died. ( New York Times)

Puerto Rico To Import Blood Supplies Because Of Zika Virus. ( Reuters)

Uganda President Takes Lead In Voting. ( AP)

Australia Considers "Plastic Soup" Of Marine Pollution. ( Guardian)

Six Lions Left A Kenyan Park To Roam A Residential Area. ( Kenya National Star)

