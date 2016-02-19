Top Stories: Scalia's Body At The Supreme Court; U.S. Airstrikes In Libya
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- U.S. Airstrike Targets ISIS Operative In Libya; At Least 40 Reportedly Dead.
-- Antonin Scalia's Casket Is Placed In The Supreme Court's Great Hall.
-- U.N. Mediator For Syria Says He'll Delay Peace Talks.
-- Julian Assange Says Confinement Has Sharpened His Perspective On the World.
And here are our early stories:
Growing Heat In Central U.S. Accompanies Grass Fires. ( Weather.com)
South Sudan Fighting Leaves 18 Dead At U.N. Compound. ( CNN)
Last Missing Person From Taiwan Quake Found; 116 Died. ( New York Times)
Puerto Rico To Import Blood Supplies Because Of Zika Virus. ( Reuters)
Uganda President Takes Lead In Voting. ( AP)
Australia Considers "Plastic Soup" Of Marine Pollution. ( Guardian)
Six Lions Left A Kenyan Park To Roam A Residential Area. ( Kenya National Star)
