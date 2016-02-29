© 2020 WFAE
NBC Parts Ways With MSNBC Anchor Melissa Harris-Perry

By David Folkenflik
Published February 29, 2016 at 5:02 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Now some media news. NBC cut ties with Melissa Harris-Perry, who had been hosting a weekend show on the cable network MSNBC. NPR's David Folkenflik reports Harris-Perry questioned the network's commitment to progressive voices and people of color.

DAVID FOLKENFLIK, BYLINE: Melissa Harris-Perry cuts an unusual figure for a cable TV news star. She's an African-American professor at Wake Forest University. She sits on the left side of the political spectrum. Here she was in a segment about a tussle between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton over who's a better progressive.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MELISSA HARRIS-PERRY: During the progressive era between the 1890s and the 1920s, people who considered themselves progressive were part of a movement that sought to fix some of the economic and social problems that...

FOLKENFLIK: That from one of Harris-Perry's final appearances. MSNBC has won strong ratings by focusing on the primaries. It's run extended interviews with Donald Trump, for example. Harris-Perry told associates the network had preempted her show repeatedly to feast on the political spectacle. This past weakened, she refused to host her show in protest. Harris-Perry wrote to friends that she'd been asked to refashion her program on newsier subjects. A senior NBC official said Harris-Perry had been told repeatedly that preemptions were temporary and that her show was not in peril. But he said the disruptive and strongly-worded dissent against the network forced NBC's hand. Back when she took the job, Harris-Perry told me she hoped to be the first of many who looked like her.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

HARRIS-PERRY: Ten years from now, being able to look back and say, you know, I did a good job will be if there are a lot more little black girls anchoring shows. Like - and all kinds of shows, right? Not just liberal talk shows or whatever we are point-of-view shows but all of it.

FOLKENFLIK: Last year, NBC's Lester Holt was named the chief anchor for NBC News, the first African-American to hold such a role at a broadcast network. Latino groups have questioned similar preemptions of Jose Diaz-Balart's MSNBC show. NBC says it remains committed to him, giving him other responsibilities and working around his schedule in Miami for NBC's Spanish-language network Telemundo. David Folkenflik, NPR News, New York. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
