Top Stories: Super Tuesday Voting; War Crimes Charges For Destroying Artifacts
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Super Tuesday: States To Watch.
-- Demolition Of Timbuktu's Cultural Sites Spurs War-Crimes Trial At The Hague.
-- Scott Kelly Reflects On His Year Off The Planet.
And here are more early headlines:
France Demolishing Migrant Camp In Calais. ( Guardian)
Obama To Talk About Supreme Court Vacancy With Senate Leaders Today. ( New York Times)
Security Council To Discuss Sanctions Against North Korea. ( Reuters)
Myanmar Sets Date For Naming President; May Not Be Suu Kyi. ( BBC)
Judge Blocks Indiana From Thwarting Syrian Refugee Resettlement. ( Indianapolis Star)
Everest Climbers Foiled By Quake Get Permission To Climb Again. ( AP)
Character Actor And Oscar Winner George Kennedy Dies. ( CNN)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.