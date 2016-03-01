© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Super Tuesday Voting; War Crimes Charges For Destroying Artifacts

By Korva Coleman
Published March 1, 2016 at 9:09 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Super Tuesday: States To Watch.

-- Demolition Of Timbuktu's Cultural Sites Spurs War-Crimes Trial At The Hague.

-- Scott Kelly Reflects On His Year Off The Planet.

And here are more early headlines:

France Demolishing Migrant Camp In Calais. ( Guardian)

Obama To Talk About Supreme Court Vacancy With Senate Leaders Today. ( New York Times)

Security Council To Discuss Sanctions Against North Korea. ( Reuters)

Myanmar Sets Date For Naming President; May Not Be Suu Kyi. ( BBC)

Judge Blocks Indiana From Thwarting Syrian Refugee Resettlement. ( Indianapolis Star)

Everest Climbers Foiled By Quake Get Permission To Climb Again. ( AP)

Character Actor And Oscar Winner George Kennedy Dies. ( CNN)

