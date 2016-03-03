Rare Ty Cobb Baseball Cards Found In Bag That Looked Like Trash

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. So a family was sifting through the home of their great-grandfather, and they found a paper bag that looked like trash. Inside, though, seven identical baseball cards featuring the hand-colored photograph of Ty Cobb, famed slugger for the Detroit Tigers. The cards are over 100 years old. A collector is calling this one of the greatest discoveries in the history of their hobby. The cards could be worth over $1 million. And now none of us will ever throw anything away. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.