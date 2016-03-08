Top Stories: California Train Derailment; Nancy Reagan's Funeral

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Commuter Train Derails, Plunges Into Creek East Of San Francisco.



-- National Portrait Gallery Honors Nancy Reagan; Funeral Is Friday.

-- Survivor Of Boston Marathon Bombing Dies In Car Crash In Dubai.

And here are more early headlines:

Turkey Agrees To Take Back Future Migrants In Europe For More Aid. ( Reuters)

Syrian Rebels Undecided About Next Round Of Peace Talks. ( Wall Street Journal)

Four States Hold Presidential Contests Today. ( USA Today)

On 2nd Anniversary Of MH370's Disappearance, No Further Clues. ( BBC)

South Korea Imposes New Sanctions On North Korea.( Washington Post)

National Weather Service Warns Of Storms, Flooding In The South. ()

Study Finds Pedestrian Deaths Apparently Surged In 2015. ( ABC)

Alabama Brinks Worker Admits Stealing $200,000 - In Quarters. ( Al.com)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.