Top Stories: California Train Derailment; Nancy Reagan's Funeral
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Commuter Train Derails, Plunges Into Creek East Of San Francisco.
-- National Portrait Gallery Honors Nancy Reagan; Funeral Is Friday.
-- Survivor Of Boston Marathon Bombing Dies In Car Crash In Dubai.
And here are more early headlines:
Turkey Agrees To Take Back Future Migrants In Europe For More Aid. ( Reuters)
Syrian Rebels Undecided About Next Round Of Peace Talks. ( Wall Street Journal)
Four States Hold Presidential Contests Today. ( USA Today)
On 2nd Anniversary Of MH370's Disappearance, No Further Clues. ( BBC)
South Korea Imposes New Sanctions On North Korea.( Washington Post)
National Weather Service Warns Of Storms, Flooding In The South. ()
Study Finds Pedestrian Deaths Apparently Surged In 2015. ( ABC)
Alabama Brinks Worker Admits Stealing $200,000 - In Quarters. ( Al.com)
