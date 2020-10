Top Stories: ISIS Documents Leaked; Deadly Pennsylvania Shooting

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Thousands Of ISIS Documents Apparently Leaked To British Media.

-- 5 People Killed In Ambush-Style Shooting In Suburban Pittsburgh.

And here are more early headlines:

Flash Flooding Danger Persists In Southern States. ( Weather.com)

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau In U.S. For State Visit. ( USA Today)

China Observes Sanctions, Bars North Korean Ship From Port. ( Reuters)

Nevada Rancher Bundy To Be Arraigned In 2014 Standoff Case. ( Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flint Says It Will Suspend Water Bills In Lead Crisis. ( NBC)

Former Brazilian President Charged In Corruption Case. ( BBC)

Widow Of Ill. Officer Who Stole Money, Staged Suicide, Newly Charged. ( Lake County News-Sun)

Ohio Judge To Hear Case Over Voting Rights For 17-Year-Olds. ( AP)

