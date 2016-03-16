Central American Migrants Must Build Lives With Parents Who Are Strangers

The discussion about child migrants from Central America usually focuses on the poverty and gang violence they’re escaping back in their homelands, as well as the horrors they confront on their journey to the U.S.

But what happens once they arrive in places like South Florida and are reunited with family? Often the hardest part is building new lives with parents they don’t know. Tim Padgett from Here & Now contributor WLRN in Miami reports.

Reporter

Tim Padgett, Americas correspondent at WLRN in Miami. He tweets @TimPadgett2.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.