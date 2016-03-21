Top Stories: Police Seek Paris Attacker's Accomplice; Trump To Talk Foreign Policy
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Belgian Police Identify Suspected Accomplice Of Saleh Abdeslam.
-- For Trump, AIPAC Speech Provides Foreign Policy Test.
And here are more early stories:
North Korea Fires 5 Projectiles Into Sea, East Of Peninsula. ( CNN)
Deal To Return Migrants To Turkey Takes Effect.( BBC)
Edge Of A Nor'Easter Brings Snow To New England. ( Weather.com)
Presidential Nominating Contests Set For Tomorrow. ( VOA)
Trump's Son, Sister (A Federal Court Judge) Get Threatening Letters. ( New York Post)
Elections Held In 5 African Nations. ( AP)
Tennis Official's Comment About Female Players Causes Uproar. ( Los Angeles Times)
Gas Prices Up 25 Cents In Past 4 Weeks. ( Reuters)
