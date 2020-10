Top Stories: Americans Among Brussels Dead; 6 Detained In Belgian Raid

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Americans Were Among Those Killed In Brussels Attacks, Kerry Says.

-- Belgian Authorities Detain 6 People In Raids Across Brussels.

-- IRS And Cybercriminals Step Up Spy Vs. Spy Efforts. Who's Winning?

-- NRA Rewrites Fairy Tales With More Firearms, Less Bloodshed.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S., Russia To Work On Shoring Up Syrian Truce. ( New York Times)

Indiana Governor Signs Controversial Abortion Ban. ( Indianapolis Star)

North Korea Says It Arrests Korean-American On Spying Charge. ( Reuters)

Train Strikes Truck, Derails In Eastern Minnesota, Causing Blast. ( Grand Forks Herald)

Report: Verizon Business Unit Is Hacked, 1.5 Million Customers Affected. ( KrebsonSecurity)

Chinese Vaccine Scandal Widens, Dozens Arrested. ( South China Morning Post)

Microsoft Takes Down Web App That Was Making Racist Tweets. ( Business Insider)

The Rolling Stones Playing Free Concert In Cuba. ( Billboard)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.