Bird Visits Bernie Sanders Rally, Sparks Delight On Twitter
I'm down for #BirdieSanders for president pic.twitter.com/JFaJGqFjEe— I’m anti-TR45SON (@preach_atheism) March 26, 2016
At a rally in Portland, Ore., on Friday morning, Bernie Sanders had an unexpected visitor.
And the crowd went wild.
If you haven't seen it yet, here's the video:
Bernie's evident delight, the crowd's roaring applause and the tiny bird's savoir faire were social media gold. The moment prompted a Twitter response that was completely opposed, in content and tone, to, well, the other big political conversation on social media right now.
And nearly a full day after the bird made its appearance, #BirdieSanders is still trending.
The location of the avian appearance is prompting amusement, too — because of courseit was Portland.
IFC's sketch comedy show Portlandia, starring Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen, famously featured a sketch called "Put a Bird On It" in their first episode.
In a case of life imitating sketch comedy, adding a bird to a political rally brought mesmerized delight — but also, as one reporter noted, could be messy.
