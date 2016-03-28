Iraqi Forces Try To Retake Mosul From ISIS

ISIS has held Mosul for nearly two years, but the Iraqi military has launched an offensive to retake the city, which is in northern Iraq. The U.S. is supporting the mission with airstrikes and about 200 Marines, who are stationed at an outpost about 40 miles south of Mosul.

Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti checks in with NPR’s Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman about the role the U.S. military is playing right now in Iraq.

Guest

Tom Bowman, Pentagon correspondent for NPR. He tweets @TBowmanNPR.

