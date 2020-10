This week, the NPR Politics team talks Trump controversy, including his remarks on abortion and his response to the battery charge his campaign manager is facing.

The team also previews the Wisconsin and New York primaries, and takes on why so many New Yorkers were aghast at how John Kasich ate his pizza.

On the podcast:

Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

Congressional Reporter Susan Davis

Campaign Reporter Asma Khalid

National Political Correspondent Don Gonyea

