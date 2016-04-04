© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Joe Medicine Crow, Last War Chief Of Crow Nation, Dies At 102

Published April 4, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Freedom to Crow War Chief Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow High Bird during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House August 12, 2009. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Freedom to Crow War Chief Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow High Bird during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House August 12, 2009. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Joseph Medicine Crow, a World War II veteran, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and revered elder of the Crow Nation, died Sunday at the age of 102.

Born in a log home near Lodge Grass, Montana, Crow became the first member of the Crow Nation to earn a graduate degree.

He was a Crow War Chief, having completed the required four war deeds while fighting for the 103rd Infantry in Germany during World War II.

Shane Doyle, a Crow Nation member who teaches at Montana State University, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson for a look at the extraordinary life of Joseph Medicine Crow.

Guest

  • Shane Doyle, a member of the Crow Nationa, who teaches in the Native American Studies program at Montana State University.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.