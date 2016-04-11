© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Goldman Sachs Forced To Pay Up Over Mortgage-Backed Securities

Published April 11, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT

The Justice Department announced today that Goldman Sachs will pay $5 billion to settle probes into the sale of mortgage-backed securities in the lead-up to the 2008 financial crisis. Goldman Sachs had disclosed the deal in January, but today’s official announcement includes further details of the agreement.

This is the fifth multibillion-dollar settlement reached with a major bank in the wake of the financial crisis. Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jill Schlesinger of CBS News about the investigations and settlements.

Guest

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference March 16, 2016 in Washington, DC. Yellen conducted a news conference and answered questions from members of the media after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
/
Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference March 16, 2016 in Washington, DC. Yellen conducted a news conference and answered questions from members of the media after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)