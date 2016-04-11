Goldman Sachs Forced To Pay Up Over Mortgage-Backed Securities

The Justice Department announced today that Goldman Sachs will pay $5 billion to settle probes into the sale of mortgage-backed securities in the lead-up to the 2008 financial crisis. Goldman Sachs had disclosed the deal in January, but today’s official announcement includes further details of the agreement.

This is the fifth multibillion-dollar settlement reached with a major bank in the wake of the financial crisis. Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jill Schlesinger of CBS News about the investigations and settlements.

Guest

Jill Schlesinger, business analyst with CBS News and host of “Jill on Money.” She tweets @jillonmoney.

