© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

California Gets Ready To Implement Aid-In-Dying Law

Published April 12, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT

On June 9, California will become the fifth state in the country where it’s legal for terminally ill people to take their own lives with the help of a physician.

Supporters say such aid-in-dying laws save people from needless pain and suffering in their final days and allow them a more dignified death.

Critics worry about people being coaxed into taking their own lives and, more fundamentally, the morality of assisted suicide.

Saul Gonzalez from KCRW in Los Angeles has more.

Reporter

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Matt Fairchild and his wife Ginger at the UCLA Medical Center. Fairchild was diagnosed with stage IV melanoma that's spread through his body. He's glad he will have the option to legally end his life if he chooses to do so. (Saul Gonzalez)
/
Matt Fairchild and his wife Ginger at the UCLA Medical Center. Fairchild was diagnosed with stage IV melanoma that's spread through his body. He's glad he will have the option to legally end his life if he chooses to do so. (Saul Gonzalez)