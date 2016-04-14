Top Stories: U.S Patrols South China Sea; Kidnapped Nigerian Schoolgirls
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- U.S., Philippines Conduct Joint Patrols In South China Sea.
-- CNN: Video Shows Some Schoolgirls Kidnapped By Boko Haram Still Alive.
-- Zika Virus Can Cause Brain Defects In Babies, CDC Confirms.
And here are more early headlines:
Sanders Hopes To Meet Pope During Vatican Visit. ( Washington Post)
85 Million More Takata Airbag Inflators May Need Recall. ( Reuters)
Macedonian Police Again Tear Gas Migrants At Greek Border. ( VOA)
South Korean Ruling Party Loses Parliamentary Majority. ( Wall Street Journal)
Russian Jets Buzz U.S. Navy Warship In "Showboating" Move. ( Navy Times)
Prescription Drug Spending Was $425 Billion Last Year, A Record. ( Bloomberg)
Searchers Find A "Monster": A Sunken Loch Ness Film Prop. ( Daily Mail)
