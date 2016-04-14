© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: U.S Patrols South China Sea; Kidnapped Nigerian Schoolgirls

By Korva Coleman
Published April 14, 2016 at 9:46 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S., Philippines Conduct Joint Patrols In South China Sea.

-- CNN: Video Shows Some Schoolgirls Kidnapped By Boko Haram Still Alive.

-- Zika Virus Can Cause Brain Defects In Babies, CDC Confirms.

And here are more early headlines:

Sanders Hopes To Meet Pope During Vatican Visit. ( Washington Post)

85 Million More Takata Airbag Inflators May Need Recall. ( Reuters)

Macedonian Police Again Tear Gas Migrants At Greek Border. ( VOA)

South Korean Ruling Party Loses Parliamentary Majority. ( Wall Street Journal)

Russian Jets Buzz U.S. Navy Warship In "Showboating" Move. ( Navy Times)

Prescription Drug Spending Was $425 Billion Last Year, A Record. ( Bloomberg)

Searchers Find A "Monster": A Sunken Loch Ness Film Prop. ( Daily Mail)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman