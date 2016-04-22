© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Led Zeppelin To Climb The Stairway To Court

Published April 22, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
Robert Plant and Jimmy Page perform in Chicago on April 10, 1977, during Led Zeppelin's last North American tour. (Jim Summaria/Wikimedia Commons)
Robert Plant and Jimmy Page perform in Chicago on April 10, 1977, during Led Zeppelin's last North American tour. (Jim Summaria/Wikimedia Commons)

Led Zeppelin band members Jimmy Page and Robert Plant are expected in court on May 10 for the beginning of a trial to determine whether their iconic song “Stairway to Heaven” was partially plagiarized from the song “Taurus” by a little-known 1960s band called Spirit.

Though Plant and Page say they don’t remember hearing the song or seeing Spirit perform, the plaintiffs argue that the lack of memory is due to drug and alcohol use by the band. Plant and Page are requesting that their past drug use not be admissible in the trial.

Amanda Bronstad, reporter for the National Law Journal, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to explain the legalities of the case.

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

Guest

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.