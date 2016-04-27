Top Stories: Primary Election Results; Paris Bombing Suspect Extradited

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Key Paris Attacks Suspect Salah Abdeslam Extradited To France.

-- Trump Sweeps Northeastern Primaries; Clinton Cements Wide Lead Over Sanders.

Plains States Struck By Heavy Storms, Tornadoes. ( Reuters)

Former House Speaker Hastert To Be Sentenced Today. ( USA Today)

South Sudan Rebel Leader Back In Capital To Become Vice President. ( Time)

Venezuela Imposes 2-Day Public Sector Work Week Over Energy Crisis. ( BBC)

Sangay Re-Elected Prime Minister Of Tibetan Exile Government. ( AP)

North Korea Calls Rare Party Congress Next Week. ( CNN)

Searchers Locate Data Recorder From Sunken Cargo Ship. ( Wall Street Journal)

Activist Harry Wu Dies, Campaigned Against Chinese Labor Camps. ( AP)

