This week, the NPR Politics team discusses the big batch of primary states that voted on Tuesday, why Sanders won't run as an independent, and Donald Trump's comment about Clinton using the "woman card."

The team also answers listener mail and listens to a bit of Carly Fiorina's (Ted Cruz's new vice presidential pick) campaign trail song.

On the podcast:

White House Correspondent Tamara Keith

Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson

Campaign Reporter Sarah McCammon

