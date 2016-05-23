Top Stories: Vietnam Arms Ban Lifted; Bombings In Pro-Syrian Regime Areas
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Obama Announces U.S. Will Lift Arms Embargo Against Vietnam.
-- String Of Attacks In Pro-Regime Cities In Syria Leave Scores Dead.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama Confirms Death Of Taliban Leader In Drone Strike. ( New York Times)
Iraq Moves To Retake Fallujah From ISIS. ( Washington Post)
Austria Counts Mailed Ballots In Close Presidential Election. ( Reuters)
Ruling Expected In Trial Of Baltimore Officer Connected To Gray's Death. ( Baltimore Sun)
Pharmaceutical Corp. Bayer Makes $62 Billion Bid For Chemical Maker Monsanto. ( Wall Street Journal)
World Humanitarian Summit To Open. ( U.N. World News Centre)
Suicide Bombings Kill Recruits In Yemen. ( The Independent)
Tajikistan Voters Will President Rule For Unlimited Terms. ( Deutsche Welle)
Three Climbers Die While Trying To Summit Mount Everest. ( CNN)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.