Top Stories: Vietnam Arms Ban Lifted; Bombings In Pro-Syrian Regime Areas

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama Announces U.S. Will Lift Arms Embargo Against Vietnam.

-- String Of Attacks In Pro-Regime Cities In Syria Leave Scores Dead.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Confirms Death Of Taliban Leader In Drone Strike. ( New York Times)

Iraq Moves To Retake Fallujah From ISIS. ( Washington Post)

Austria Counts Mailed Ballots In Close Presidential Election. ( Reuters)

Ruling Expected In Trial Of Baltimore Officer Connected To Gray's Death. ( Baltimore Sun)

Pharmaceutical Corp. Bayer Makes $62 Billion Bid For Chemical Maker Monsanto. ( Wall Street Journal)

World Humanitarian Summit To Open. ( U.N. World News Centre)

Suicide Bombings Kill Recruits In Yemen. ( The Independent)

Tajikistan Voters Will President Rule For Unlimited Terms. ( Deutsche Welle)

Three Climbers Die While Trying To Summit Mount Everest. ( CNN)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.