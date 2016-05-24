Top Stories: Migrants In Greece Relocated; Tracking Zika In The U.S.
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- PHOTOS: Greece Begins Evacuating Thousands Of Asylum-Seekers From Camps.
-- Mosquito Hunters Set Traps Across Houston, Search For Signs Of Zika.
And here are more early headlines:
Washington State GOP Primary May Favor Trump; Cruz Wins Delegates. ( KING-TV)
Clinton Turns Down Sanders Debate On Fox. ( Politico)
French Labor Strike Idles All French Oil Refineries. ( BBC)
Syria Blames Other Countries For Deadly Mass Bombings. ( Newsweek)
Solar Powered Plane Delayed In Dayton For Mechanical Issue. ( The Morning Call)
Government Says Adult Smoking Rates Are Falling. ( AP)
Some 31,000 Chinese Dancers Set Mass Dance Record. ( AP)
Angelina Jolie Joins British University As Visiting Professor. ( People)
