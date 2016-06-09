© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court Cases On Abortion, Affirmative Action And Immigration Still Pending

Published June 9, 2016 at 1:12 PM EDT
The Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (@Envios, Flickr/Creative Commons)
The Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (@Envios, Flickr/Creative Commons)

The Supreme Court handed down several decisions today, though not in any of the three most prominent cases still pending this term. The three outstanding cases are all out of Texas: on abortion, affirmative action, and immigration.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with  Dahlia Lithwick, who covers the Supreme Court for Slate, about today’s decisions and what’s left at the court this term.

Guest

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.