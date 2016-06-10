© 2020 WFAE
Bent: Bolivian Curls A Free Kick For An Amazing Score In Copa America Game

By Bill Chappell
Published June 10, 2016 at 9:17 PM EDT

A tense game between Chile and Bolivia brought a moment of soccer glory Friday night: Just three minutes after entering the game, Jhasmani Campos arced a free kick over the wall and into the net, setting off cheers in Foxborough's Gillette Stadium.

Campos used his left foot and just the right blend of spin and power to send the ball into the top corner of the far side of the goal, past Chile's leaping goalkeeper. We'll let you watch it for yourself, in this video posted by Fox Sports.

The goal tied the score at 1-1 in the second half — and buoyed the hopes of Bolivia, the lowest-ranked team in the Copa America tournament. Coming into Friday's game, both Bolivia and Chile had lost their first games in the tourney.

Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
