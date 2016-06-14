Top Stories: Vigils For Orlando Victims; Condemnation For Shooter

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Across The Country, Vigils Honor Victims Of Orlando Attack.

-- Muslim Community Members Condemn Orlando's Deadly Shooting Spree.

And here are more early headlines:

Washington D.C. Holds Democratic Primary, Last In Season. ( Washington Post)

Charleston Shooting Suspect To Face Jury In Federal Trial. ( Post & Courier)

French Attacker Kills 2 Police Officers Outside Paris. ( Guardian)

Venezuela Loosens 2-Day Public Sector Work Week. ( Reuters)

Canadian Hostage Killed In Philippines By Islamist Militants. ( CBC)

House Panel Will Vote On Censure Motion For IRS Chief. ( The Hill)

Former Italian Leader Berlusconi Undergoing Heart Surgery. ( Reuters)

2017 NEA Jazz Masters Named, Including Dee Dee Bridgewater. ( AP)

Margaret Vinci Heldt Dies, Created The Beehive Hairstyle. ( Chicago Sun-Times)

