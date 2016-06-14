Top Stories: Vigils For Orlando Victims; Condemnation For Shooter
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Across The Country, Vigils Honor Victims Of Orlando Attack.
-- Muslim Community Members Condemn Orlando's Deadly Shooting Spree.
And here are more early headlines:
Washington D.C. Holds Democratic Primary, Last In Season. ( Washington Post)
Charleston Shooting Suspect To Face Jury In Federal Trial. ( Post & Courier)
French Attacker Kills 2 Police Officers Outside Paris. ( Guardian)
Venezuela Loosens 2-Day Public Sector Work Week. ( Reuters)
Canadian Hostage Killed In Philippines By Islamist Militants. ( CBC)
House Panel Will Vote On Censure Motion For IRS Chief. ( The Hill)
Former Italian Leader Berlusconi Undergoing Heart Surgery. ( Reuters)
2017 NEA Jazz Masters Named, Including Dee Dee Bridgewater. ( AP)
Margaret Vinci Heldt Dies, Created The Beehive Hairstyle. ( Chicago Sun-Times)
