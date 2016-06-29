Top Stories: Latest On Istanbul Attack; Doctors And Industry Payments
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Istanbul International Airport Open Again After Attack Kills 41.
-- Industry Finds Receptive Doctors At For-Profit, Southern Hospitals.
And here are more early headlines:
E.U. Leaders Hold First Meeting Without U.K. Since Brexit. ( Wall Street Journal)
Obama, Canadian, Mexican Leaders Hold Summit In Ottawa. ( Reuters)
More West Virginia Counties Declared Federal Disaster Areas. ( WVA Public Broadcasting)
Senate To Take Up Procedural Vote On Puerto Rico Debt Today. ( Politico)
2 Trains Collide In Texas, Cause Fire; 3 Missing. ( Lubbock Online)
Toyota Recalling 1.4 Million Prius, Lexus Models For Airbags. ( BBC)
Adriano Espaillat Wins Primary For N.Y. Democratic Rep. Rangel Seat. ( N.Y. Post)
Netherlands, Italy Will Split 2-Year Seat At U.N. Security Council. ( VOA)
