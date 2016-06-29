Top Stories: Latest On Istanbul Attack; Doctors And Industry Payments

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Istanbul International Airport Open Again After Attack Kills 41.

-- Industry Finds Receptive Doctors At For-Profit, Southern Hospitals.

And here are more early headlines:

E.U. Leaders Hold First Meeting Without U.K. Since Brexit. ( Wall Street Journal)

Obama, Canadian, Mexican Leaders Hold Summit In Ottawa. ( Reuters)

More West Virginia Counties Declared Federal Disaster Areas. ( WVA Public Broadcasting)

Senate To Take Up Procedural Vote On Puerto Rico Debt Today. ( Politico)

2 Trains Collide In Texas, Cause Fire; 3 Missing. ( Lubbock Online)

Toyota Recalling 1.4 Million Prius, Lexus Models For Airbags. ( BBC)

Adriano Espaillat Wins Primary For N.Y. Democratic Rep. Rangel Seat. ( N.Y. Post)

Netherlands, Italy Will Split 2-Year Seat At U.N. Security Council. ( VOA)

