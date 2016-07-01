Top Stories: Lynch On Clinton Email Case; Mississippi Same Sex Marriage
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Lynch Will Accept Recommendations Of Lawyers, Agents, On Clinton Email Probe.
-- Judge Blocks Mississippi Law Protecting Religious Objections To Gay Marriage.
And here are more early stories:
Controversial Indiana Abortion Law Partly Blocked In Indiana.( UPI)
Federal Judge Blocks Parts Of Florida Abortion Law.( Miami Herald)
Obama Signs Puerto Rico Debt Relief Package. ( Washington Post)
Austria's Highest Court Orders Re-Do Of Presidential Vote. ( New York Times)
Government Warns Of Greater Danger From Takata Airbags. ( Bloomberg)
West Virginia Receives FEMA Help For Flood Damage. ()
Record Number Of Motorists Expected To Drive This Holiday Weekend. ( AAA)
Britain On 100th Anniversary Of WWI Battle Of The Somme. ( BBC)
Tonight's Mega Millions Jackpot Is Worth $415 Million. ( AP)
