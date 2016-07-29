How Philadelphia Became The Poorest Big City In The U.S.

The four-day Democratic National Convention put Philadelphia in the spotlight. The world learned of its historic roots, the Liberty Bell, and the city’s food. But what visitors may not have seen are the neighborhoods that make Philadelphia the largest city with the most deep poverty in the country.

Aaron Moselle of Here & Now contributor WHYY explains how it happened.

Read more on this story via WHYY.

Aaron Moselle, reporter for WHYY in Philadelphia. He tweets @awmoselle.

