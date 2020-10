The NPR Politics team is back with a quick take to discuss the ongoing controversy over GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump's response to the parents of a Muslim-American solider who was killed in Iraq in 2004.

They also talk about the GOP establishment's reactions to Trump's comments and what it could all mean for Trump's campaign.

On the podcast:

Campaign Reporter Scott Detrow

Campaign Reporter Asma Khalid

Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

