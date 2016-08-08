Top Stories: Delta Grounds Flights Worldwide; Akihito Hints At Abdicating

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Suicide Bombing At Hospital In Pakistan Kills More Than 60.

-- Delta Flights Grounded Due To Worldwide System Outage.

-- In a Rare Speech, Japan's Emperor Hints At Abdicating.

And here are more early headlines:

American, Australian Reported Kidnapped In Afghanistan. ( VOA)

At Least 40 Dead In Eastern Mexico From Tropical Storm Earl. ( CNN)

Tropical Storm Javier Threatens Western Mexico. ()

Deadly Storm Kills 21 In Macedonia, Hundreds Evacuated. ( Weather.com)

ISIS Claims Machete Attack On 2 Belgian Officers. ( The Independent)

Britain Investigates Airbus Over Fraud Allegations. ( Deutsche Welle)

NFL Cancels Hall Of Fame Game Over Field Conditions. ( NFL.com)

