Top Stories: Delta Grounds Flights Worldwide; Akihito Hints At Abdicating
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Suicide Bombing At Hospital In Pakistan Kills More Than 60.
-- Delta Flights Grounded Due To Worldwide System Outage.
-- In a Rare Speech, Japan's Emperor Hints At Abdicating.
And here are more early headlines:
American, Australian Reported Kidnapped In Afghanistan. ( VOA)
At Least 40 Dead In Eastern Mexico From Tropical Storm Earl. ( CNN)
Tropical Storm Javier Threatens Western Mexico. ()
Deadly Storm Kills 21 In Macedonia, Hundreds Evacuated. ( Weather.com)
ISIS Claims Machete Attack On 2 Belgian Officers. ( The Independent)
Britain Investigates Airbus Over Fraud Allegations. ( Deutsche Welle)
NFL Cancels Hall Of Fame Game Over Field Conditions. ( NFL.com)
