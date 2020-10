Top Stories: Deadly Iraqi Fire; Trump Says Comment Misinterpreted

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Campaign Says 'Dishonest Media' Misinterpreted His Second Amendment Comment.

-- Fire In Baghdad Maternity Ward Kills At Least 12 Newborns.

And here are more early headlines:

House Speaker Ryan Wins Primary In Landslide. ( Wisconsin State Journal)

Car Hits Man, Gunfire Breaks Out At Ferguson Vigil. ( St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Shocking Abuse Reported In Australia's Refugee Detention Facility. ( Guardian)

Brazil's Senate Votes To Support Rousseff Impeachment. ( Washington Post)

Remnants Of Tropical Storm Javier Bring Rain To Southwest. ( Weather.com)

Taliban Advancing On Afghan Provincial Capital. ( Sky News)

Delta Airlines To Cancel About 90 Flights Today. ( Delta.com)

Iowa Bar Named "DeRailed" Struck By Derailed Train. ( UPI)

