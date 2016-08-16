Top Stories: Guantanamo Bay Detainees Transferred; California Arson Fire;

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 15 Guantanamo Bay Detainees Transferred To United Arab Emirates.

-- Local Man Charged With Arson In California Wildfires.

And here are more early headlines:

Milwaukee Curfew For Teens Takes Effect, Calm Reported. ( NBC)

North Carolina Asks Supreme Court To Uphold Its Voter ID Law. ( Time)

Turkey Raids Companies Accused Of Backing Failed Coup. ( AP)

Relief Group Warns Yellow Fever Spreading In DR Congo. ( Belfast Telegraph)

Bangladesh Police Identify Third Suspect In Deadly Cafe Attack. ( Reuters)

Zambian President Wins Re-Election, Rival Challenges Result. ( New York Times)

China Launches Quantum Satellite, Claims It's "Hack Proof". ( Reuters)

1st Cruise Ship To Sail Northwest Passage From Alaska To NYC. ( Nunatsiaq Online)

