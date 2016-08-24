Giant Russian Nesting Doll Delays Plane's Takeoff

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. You know those Russian nesting dolls, matryoshkas? The wooden dolls fit inside one another. Well, just don't try and fit one inside an airplane. Russia's Olympic team was delayed leaving Brazil for hours because their giant matryoshka was too giant. A Russian journalist, Dmitrii Simonov, live-tweeted the whole thing. The golden flight of Russia's Olympic Committee hasn't been able to take off, he wrote. They can't load the matryoshka. On the flight, indignation is already raging. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.