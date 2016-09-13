Top Stories: U.S. Flies Bombers Over South Korea; Senate On Zika Funding

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Flies Bombers Over South Korea In Show Of Force To North Korea.

-- Senate To Vote To Give More Funds Toward Flint's Drinking Water Crisis.

-- Bubble Wrap Pops Mistaken For Gunfire; 3 Pa. Schools Locked Down.

And here are more early headlines:

Clinton To Release More Medical Records Soon. ( Washington Post)

Syrian Truce Monitors Say No Civilian Deaths In First Few Hours. ( BBC)

Trial Opens Today For 7 Accused Oregon Refuge Occupiers. ( Oregonian)

Obama Meets Congressional Leaders On Legislative Priorities. ( NBC)

California To Offer Overtime Pay To Agricultural Workers. ( Los Angeles Times)

Ex-Brazilian House Speaker Is Forced From Office. ( BBC)

Pa. Train Foils Runners' Goal To Qualify For Boston Marathon. ( LeHigh Valley Live)

