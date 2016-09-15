Top Stories: New Marine Monument; Marine Recruit Hazing Allegations
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- 20 Marines Face Possible Punishment For Hazing At Parris Island.
-- Obama To Designate First Marine National Monument In The Atlantic Ocean.
And here are more early headlines:
U.S, Russia Extend Syrian Truce By 48 Hours. ( CNN)
New Leaks Of Athletes' Medical Files Blamed On Russian Hackers. ( RFE/RL)
Former Israeli Leader Peres Stable After Stroke. ( Jerusalem Post)
Witness Says Philippine President Ordered Killings As Mayor. ( Time)
Ex-Brazilian President Faces Corruption Charges. ( BBC)
German, French Ministers In Ukraine To Support Peace Deal. ( AP)
Sheriff Threatened During Oregon Refuge Occupation. ( KOPB)
Ford To Move Entire Small Car Production To Mexico. ( Los Angeles Times)
Throwing Blood Sausages? There's A Competition For That. ( Reuters)
