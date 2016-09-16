Top Stories: Sen. Kaine On Immigration; Trump Won't Discuss Obama's Birthplace
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- His Immigration Views Were Shaped by Time Abroad, Sen. Tim Kaine Says.
-- Trump Still Won't Say He Believes Obama Born In U.S. Despite Campaign Claim He Does.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama To Talk Trade With TPP Supporters, Including Kasich. ( CNN)
Vigil For Teen Killed By Columbus, Ohio Police. ()
Fighting Reported Near Damascus In Test Of Syrian Truce. ( CBS)
Suu Kyi Urges U.S. To Lift Sanctions On Myanmar. ( Time)
Washington State To Test For Pesticides In Pot. ( Seattle Times)
Arizona's 1st Female Governor, Rose Mofford, Dies. ( KJZZ)
Japan Touts Manga Landmarks To Boost Tourism. ( AP)
