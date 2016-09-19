Top Stories: Latest In New York Area Bombs; Russia's Parliamentary Elections
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Police Hunt Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, Over Bombs In New York Area.
-- Putin's United Russia Party Wins Big In Election; Some Ballot-Stuffing Seen.
And here are more early headlines:
Non-Aligned Movement Concludes Summit By Condemning U.S. ( AFP)
Sudan Threatens To Close Border With South Sudan Over Militants. ( Reuters)
U.N. To Hold First Summit On Refugees. ( AP)
Study Says South East Asia Haze Kills 100,000. ( Financial Times)
Charmaine Carr Dies, Played Liesel In "Sound Of Music". ( USA Today)
