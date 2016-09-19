© 2020 WFAE
Why There's A Big Difference In Leisure Time Between The Rich And The Working Poor

Published September 19, 2016 at 12:52 PM EDT

Historically, the working poor in America had very little leisure time while the upper class had plenty. Now, the opposite is true, at least for working class men.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Derek Thompson of The Atlantic about the surprising statistics, what working class men do with their leisure time and what might be the reasons behind their behavior.

  • Read more on this story via The Atlantic

    Guest

    Derek Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

