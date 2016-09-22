© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protester Shot During Another Violent Night In Charlotte, N.C.

Published September 22, 2016 at 12:06 PM EDT
Police and protesters carry a seriously wounded protester into the parking area of the the Omni Hotel during a march to protest the death of Keith Scott Sept. 21, 2016 in Charlotte, N.C. (Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
Police and protesters carry a seriously wounded protester into the parking area of the the Omni Hotel during a march to protest the death of Keith Scott Sept. 21, 2016 in Charlotte, N.C. (Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Last night protests over Tuesday’s fatal police shooting of an African-American man turned violent. Police say a protester was shot, but not by an officer. Gov. Pat McCrory imposed a state of emergency.

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts told NPR she’s soon going to watch police dashboard or body camera footage of the incident that sparked the past two nights of protests, when police encountered Keith Lamont Scott at his car in the parking lot of his condominium Tuesday.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti hears more from WFAE’s Sarah Delia about what city officials are saying Thursday, and about pressure to release the video of the shooting.

Guest

Sarah Delia, reporter for WFAE in Charlotte, North Carolina. She tweets  @SarahWFAE.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.