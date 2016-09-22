Protester Shot During Another Violent Night In Charlotte, N.C.

Last night protests over Tuesday’s fatal police shooting of an African-American man turned violent. Police say a protester was shot, but not by an officer. Gov. Pat McCrory imposed a state of emergency.

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts told NPR she’s soon going to watch police dashboard or body camera footage of the incident that sparked the past two nights of protests, when police encountered Keith Lamont Scott at his car in the parking lot of his condominium Tuesday.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti hears more from WFAE’s Sarah Delia about what city officials are saying Thursday, and about pressure to release the video of the shooting.

Guest

Sarah Delia, reporter for WFAE in Charlotte, North Carolina. She tweets @SarahWFAE.

