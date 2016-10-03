© 2020 WFAE
Reporter Says There's More To Donald Trump's Taxes

Published October 3, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Spooky Nook Sports center in Manheim, Penn. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
Supporters of Donald Trump have been defending the Republican presidential nominee, saying that Trump’s business genius was revealed by a New York Times story this weekend that found that Trump may have avoided paying federal income taxes for 18 years.

Journalist and author David Cay Johnston joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss his reporting today, which took a closer look at Trump’s taxes.

Correction: An earlier version of this post’s headline mischaracterized David Cay Johnston’s reporting. We regret the error.

Guest

David Cay Johnston, author of “ The Making of Donald Trump” and columnist for The Daily Beast and Investopedia. He tweets  @DavidCayJ.

