Reporter Says There's More To Donald Trump's Taxes

Supporters of Donald Trump have been defending the Republican presidential nominee, saying that Trump’s business genius was revealed by a New York Times story this weekend that found that Trump may have avoided paying federal income taxes for 18 years.

Journalist and author David Cay Johnston joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss his reporting today, which took a closer look at Trump’s taxes.

Correction: An earlier version of this post’s headline mischaracterized David Cay Johnston’s reporting. We regret the error.

Guest

David Cay Johnston, author of “ The Making of Donald Trump” and columnist for The Daily Beast and Investopedia. He tweets @DavidCayJ.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.