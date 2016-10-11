Top Stories: Samsung Ends Galaxy Note 7; No Chicago Teachers' Strike
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Samsung Permanently Powers Down Galaxy Note 7 Smartphones.
-- A Friend For Pluto: Astronomers Find New Dwarf Planet In Our Solar System.
-- No Teachers Strike; Classes As Usual For Chicago Public Schools Students.
And here are more early headlines:
Federal Disaster In North Carolina, Hundreds Trapped By Flooding. ( WFMY)
Tropical Storm Nicole Expected To Become Atlantic Hurricane Away From Land. ( NHC)
Colombia To Open Peace Talks With 2nd Largest Rebel Group. ( BBC)
South Korea Complains After Chinese Sink Coast Guard Boat. ( Yonhap)
Gabon Doctor Detained After Logging Election-Related Violence. ( Reuters)
Aspen Hill Recalls Dough In Blue Bell Creameries Products For Listeria. ( Chicago Tribune)
Cleveland Indians Advance To American League Championship Series. ( Cleveland Plain Dealer)
Rhode Islander Wins Contest With 2,261.5 Pound Pumpkin. ( VOA)
