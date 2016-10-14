Top Stories: Colombian Peace Pact; DeVry University Settlement

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Colombian President Extends Cease-Fire With FARC In Bid To Save Peace Deal.

-- DeVry University Agrees To Stop Ads Touting Grads' Job Success Without Proof.

And here are more early headlines:

North Carolina Flooding Death Toll Climbs Again. ( ABC)

Near Hurricane Strength Storms To Hit Pacific Northwest. ( CNN)

Nigeria's First Lady May Not Support Her Husband Politically. ( BBC)

Samsung To Pay Some $3 Billion For Faulty Smartphones. ( CNET)

Airlines Add Fire Suppression Bags For Hot Phones In Flight. ( AP)

World Climate Summit In Rwanda On Greenhouse Gases. ( BBC)

Drones To Deliver Emergency Blood Supplies In Rwanda. ( New Scientist)

Psychological Association Sharing Tips To Deal With Campaign. ( Washington Post)

