© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What 4.9 Percent Unemployment Could Mean For The Fed, Election

Published November 4, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
Job seekers attend the New York Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) 2016 job fair, Wednesday Nov. 2, 2016, in New York. (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Job seekers attend the New York Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) 2016 job fair, Wednesday Nov. 2, 2016, in New York. (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

The last U.S. jobs report before the Election Day is released Friday. About 161,000 jobs were added, lowering the unemployment rate slightly to 4.9 percent.

This could have an impact not just on voters, but also on the Federal Reserve and whether or not it will raise interest rates.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mike Regan of Bloomberg Gadfly about the numbers and their implications.

Guest

Mike Regan, columnist for Bloomberg Gadfly. He tweets  @Reganonymous.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.