Calif. Shooting: 1 Victim Killed; Police Say Gunman Is Also Dead

Updated at 12:55 a.m. ET Wednesday



At least one person was killed and two others were critically injured in a shooting incident near two polling places in Azusa, Calif., on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which has taken over the investigation, tweeted that the incident "does not appear to have any direct connection to the election/polling places."

Earlier, Dean Logan, the Los Angeles County county clerk, tweeted that voters were being told to "avoid the area and if necessary, cast a ballot at an alternate polling location."

Authorities say the gunman man's body was found in a home but it's not clear if he was fatally wounded by police during an exchange of gunfire or if he killed himself.

The standoff with the gunman lasted for several hours.

Authorities say the gunman opened fire on a man and two women at 5 p.m. ET, and that they don't know the motive for the shooting.

The Los Angeles Times reports the man in his 70s died at the scene and the two other victims were airlifted to a hospital.

Azusa is about 20 miles east of Los Angeles.

