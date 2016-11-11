© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Election Reaction Filtered Through Social Media

Published November 11, 2016 at 1:20 PM EST

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is defending the social network against accusations that his network disseminated fake news in favor of Donald Trump leading up to the election.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mike Barry ( @mikeelliotbarry) of The Guardian U.S. about the role Facebook played in the election, how reaction to Tuesday’s results have reverberated on social media and Trump’s tweets about protests.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.