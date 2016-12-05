Top Stories: Trump Picks Carson For HUD: Abe To Visit Pearl Harbor

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Taps Ben Carson For Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development.

-- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Will Become First Japanese Leader To Visit Pearl Harbor.

-- If You're Looking For Alien Life, How Will You Know If You've Found It?

And here are more early headlines:

S.C. Shooting Suspect Wants Lawyers Back - Partially. ( Post & Courier)

Tennessee Fire Death Toll Rises To 14. ( AP)

Presidential Recount Starts In Mich. Today; Penn. Uncertain. ( AP)

N.C. Recount May Finish Today; Gubernatorial Race Close. ( News & Observer)

Impeachment Effort Proceeds Against South Korea President. ( Reuters)

Armed Man Detained After Firing Near Washington, D.C. Pizzeria Linked With "Fake News". ( Politico)

Earthquake With Magnitude 3.9 Shakes Northern Oklahoma. ( AP)

Aleppo Girl's Popular Twitter Feed Is Deleted. ( CNN)

